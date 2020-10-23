Barnesville man asks you to cast your vote for President Trump in obituary

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- A Barnesville Ohio man who died at age 72 included a special request for his mourners: Vote for Donald Trump.

Jerry Lane Pitner, 72, of Barnesville passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

An obituary published by Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home details that Pitner was beloved family man.

Pitner loved his country and believed voting was a privilege and responsibility of all citizens. He was a huge Donald Trump supporter and was looking forward to casting his vote.

He asked his friends and family and the public to cast a vote for President Trump since he missed his opportunity.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elena Pitner; daughter: Holly (Oscar) Olsen of Fairview; step-daughter: Veronika (George) Woosley of Columbus; step-son: Jason Games of St. Clairsville; granddaughter, Katie Games; two brothers: Bob (Tina) Pitner of Flushing and his twin brother, Larry (Cindy) Pitner of Salem; two sisters: Ramona Wilson of Barnesville and Cynthia (Tom) Evans of Barnesville; and numerous nieces and nephews along with his beloved dog Gunny.

