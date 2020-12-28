Barnesville Manor families back home for the holidays after displaced by fire

BARNESVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Nearly all residents have been able to return to their apartments at Barnesville Manor where just three weeks prior a major fire displaced the 52 families.

While the fire was confined, there was extensive water damage that EMA Director Dave Ivan said would take a month or more to repair.

But to the joy of many and thanks to the quick work of the management company, those affected got the gift of some *normalcy* this Christmas by being able to spend the holidays in their homes.

According to Executive Director Sharon Kesselring, the American Red Cross assisted more than 40 clients with direct financial assistance and all cases are now closed.