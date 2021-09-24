Barnesville police arrest man for shots fired incident

Earlier Friday morning Barnesville Police arrested a man after a shots fired incident occurred on E Church St.

Police say they received a call that a male fired two rounds into the air and left the scene in a blue Mustang.

Officers patrolling observed a vehicle they say matched the description traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver failed to stop and after a short pursuit the vehicle was stopped on SR 800 North.

Barnesville police say they arrested an intoxicated Tyler Joseph Marchetti.

Police say they recovered a handgun with one round in the chamber and the magazine removed was located in the vehicle.

Officers say at the residence where the shooting incident occurred located 2 shell casings matched the caliber of the handgun in the vehicle.

Marchetti was transported to Belmont County Jail on multiple offenses including OVI and felony weapons offenses.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.