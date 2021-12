Barnesville, Ohio (WTRF) – Barnesville police need your help with an ongoing hit-and-skip investigation.

They say the incident took place November 21st at Riesbeck’s.

The video posted on their Facebook page shows a silver truck hitting another car in the parking lot before leaving the scene.

Suspect in Barnesville hit-and-skip case.

You can call 740-425-1976 if you have any information on the man in this picture.