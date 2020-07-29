Barnesville Pumpkin Festival canceled

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival committee has voted unanimously to cancel the four day Barnesville Pumpkin Festival event.

The committee made the unanimous decision due to the current COVID-19 pandemic orders mandated by Gov. DeWine along with access to all facilities needed to put on the festival.

The committee says this was the best decision to make based on the safety for everyone.

However, the annual King Pumpkin Weigh tradition will continue.

Details of the event will be given in the weeks ahead.

The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is scheduled to return in 2021 from September 23-26.