Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Sets 2021 Dates

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barnesville, OH (WTRF) – The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has official dates for 2021.

The Pumpkin Festival will be held September 23-26.

Last year the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 but the festival still held their annual King Pumpkin weigh in.

The Festival this year will consist of harvest-inspired arts and crafts, home-style foods, entertainment on two stages, a giant weigh-in of champion pumpkins, lots of fun contests and the Giant Pumpkin Festival Parade on Saturday.

Admission is free to the event. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter