Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Sets 2021 Dates

Barnesville, OH (WTRF) – The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has official dates for 2021.

The Pumpkin Festival will be held September 23-26.

Last year the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 but the festival still held their annual King Pumpkin weigh in.

The Festival this year will consist of harvest-inspired arts and crafts, home-style foods, entertainment on two stages, a giant weigh-in of champion pumpkins, lots of fun contests and the Giant Pumpkin Festival Parade on Saturday.

Admission is free to the event. You can find more information here.