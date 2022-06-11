BELMONT COUNTY OHIO, (WTRF)–The 3rd annual Charity Catfish Extravaganza Fishing Tournament kicks off in Belmont County this evening.

At the Bellaire, Ohio river boat launch, participants began registering and preparing for the competition. Fishermen can head out Saturday at 7 p.m. and weigh-ins begin at 11p.m.

All of the proceeds will benefit the youth of Church Alive.

Belmont County: The 3rd annual Catfish Extravaganza charity tournament kicks off today in Bellaire. Who’s brining in the biggest fish?🎣🐟@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/xjecMcpn49 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 11, 2022

Youth Paster Jimmy Albert and his wife Ashley say they are thankful for this fundraiser because it allows them to continue doing God’s work and helping kids find their way.

We’re all about getting the message of Jesus out and helping young people. Help them find purpose because I feel like this generation is struggling with finding purpose. I mean, and Jesus has a purpose for everyone. Jimmy Albert, Youth Pastor, Church Alive

Our mission is to connect, grow and go and to connect with these kids, to grow as a youth group and a family. Ashley Albert, Church Alive

Volunteers told 7News that people from all over the Ohio Valley come compete and this year they have fishers from Kentucky and Illinois.

It is every man for himself, boaters and shore fishers will go head-to-head.

The top three biggest catfish take home a prize.