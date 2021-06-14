Bellaire couple arrested; kids and animals removed from home; house condemned

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) — What started as a complaint to the Belmont Animal Rescue League (BCARL) turned into the discovery of alleged child endangerment and animal abuse and a house being condemned according to Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan.

The incident took place Friday after BCARL called Belmont County Children’s Services, who in turn, notified police.

Authorities say they arrested Amanda Nagy, the mother, and Chris Goldsmith, her boyfriend, for child endangerment, animal abuse and disorderly conduct.

Belmont County Children’s Services removed six children from the house, located at 4137 Franklin Street. The children range in age from 3 to 15.

Nagy was charged on 12 counts including 8 child endangerment charges and 4 cruelty to animals charges.

Goldsmith was charged on 13 counts including 9 child endangerment charges and 4 cruelty to animals charges.

There are charges pending on the following subjects:

Herce Brown, the babysitter

April Hopkins, the grandmother

Dominic Hopkins, the grandfather

Tiffany Hughes, neighbor who allegedly let people at 4137 Franklin Street babysit her children

When BCARL first arrived at the house, their agents could smell the stench coming from the home all the way out to the sidewalk, Flanagan says.

Authorities found trash and feces on the floor of the house. The situation was so bad that authorities condemned the house.

Several animals were taken from the house including 12 cats, 5 dogs, several fish and one python snake.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.