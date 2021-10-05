Bellaire Grandmother continues mission to raise awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)- A grandmother continues her mission to raise awareness after losing her grandson to Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Rhonda Stevey’s 18-month-old grandson Koehyn lost his battle to SMA on September 25th.

Rhonda’s says she won’t stop until no more families have to go through what she did.



She says Koehyn was the happiest baby ever in his short time on Earth.



She’s asking for your help to raise awareness on October 16th during Koehyn’s Memorial 5k.



Rhonda says Koehyn fought hard and now it’s their turn.

‘I made him a little promise at his funeral on Thursday, that he fought hard as he could possibly fight, now its our turn to fight for him. I want everyone to know how special he truly was and I want everyone to know what SMA is.

Koehyn’s memorial walk is Saturday morning October 16th at Bellaire Football Stadium.



It starts at 10 o’clock.



Rhonda says there is no donation too small or big.



She just hopes you can support her in any way.



If you would like to help you can call 740-298-0792.