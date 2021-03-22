Bellaire invites input from everyone in a new survey

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

A survey launched Monday morning asks opinions on how Bellaire could be improved.

And you don’t have to live there to answer.

Just log in and answer questions like how often you visit the downtown area and what’s important to you.

“It will ask whether or not they walk in the area or ride their bike in the area,” explained Crystal Lorimor of the Belmont County CIC. “It will ask for the reasons they come to the downtown area. Do they shop? Do they eat at restaurants? What do they want to see?”

“Everybody has ideas, and we really need to hear them, so this is giving people a voice,” said Lori Vinka, business owner. “To say what they want, what they expect, what they would love to see. I personally feel that beautification, recreation and restoration are very important to this town.”

“It could be things as small as outdoor dining for restaurants and eateries,” said Mike Wallace. “Or more use of the park or walking trails. I mean there’s a multitude of people and ideas.”

The survey is being conducted by the Belmont County Community Improvement Corporation and the Village of Bellaire.

They say the answers will give them direction to apply for grants and implement projects to improve the downtown.

The survey runs through April 16.

Funding for the survey was provided by the Ohio EPA.

You can take the survey here.