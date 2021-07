ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The St. Clairsville Police Department reports they arrested Curtis Edward Dunfee, 36, of Bellaire, on felony drug charges including trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

The incident occurred late July 3 into the early morning hours of July 4 on Orchard Lane in St. Clairsville, say police.

