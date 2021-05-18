Bellaire Police Arrest Runaway Teen On Multiple Charges

(WTRF) Bellaire Police say they have arrested a runaway teen who was seen on social media as a missing person.

Bellaire Police say they spotted the teen in a vehicle in West Bellaire and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.

The officer on scene said the teen provided false information of who she was and ran away from police before being placed under arrest.

Bellaire police say the teen was arrested for the warrant of being a runaway, falsy providing information and running from the police.

Police say the teen was taken to Sargus Detention Center