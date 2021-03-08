Bellaire Police Bust Alleged Prostitute Who Advertised On Escort Website

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) Police Chief Dick Flanagan says he received information about a woman operating as a prostitute out of a second-floor apartment above a former bar.



He said he located her on an escort service website, advertising her services.



A contact time and place was set up, and an undercover officer in a plain vehicle met the woman at a gas station in Bellaire.



Flanagan says she got in the vehicle, asked the man what he wanted, he told her he wanted oral sex, she quoted a price of $350 and he handed her the money.



The chief said as the officer and the woman drove away from the gas station, officers in two cruisers intercepted them and arrested her.



Flanagan identified the suspect as 40-year-old Crystal Dawn Hotlosz, currently at 4100 Noble Street.



He said she has several prior arrests from the Youngstown area.



He said she is in the Belmont County Jail.