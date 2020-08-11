Bellaire Salvation Army gets a little help with their food distribution

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Every week during the pandemic, they’ve given away hundreds of pounds of food to organizations serving those in need, and to needy families.

They do it as a drive-through, and they load the cases of food into the vehicles as they pull up.

The Ohio River Valley Elks Lodge helped them out with a donation and Elks members stayed to help load the cars.

“Gordon Foods delivers the food,” said Major Louis Patrick of the Belmont County Salvation Army. “It’s through a USDA program that we participate in. We get about 15 pallets of food, meat product, and we give it away to senior centers and various social service agencies throughout the Ohio Valley including West Virginia. “

“We call it a spotlight grant,” said Frank Papini of the Ohio River Valley Elks Lodge. “It’s $2,000 and it’s for organizations. And we couldn’t pick a better organization to present it to than the Salvation Army.”

They say the truck comes in once a week at about 7 a.m., and all the food is distributed by 12:30 p.m.

When they are notified that the truck is coming the following day, they alert people on social media, and they say they’ve had hundreds of vehicles show up.

Salvation Army officials say many people express their gratitude for help in hard times.