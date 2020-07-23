Bellaire Schools Set to Open Aug. 31: Two Learning Options Offered

Bellaire Schools announced its reopening plans Thursday which include an August 31 start date for students. Staff will report August 20.

Bellaire Schools will offer two learning options for families:

GO TO SCHOOL Students in-person and in-buildings daily with safety protocols (including remote learning if the district is required to close)

STAY AT HOME Students at home enrolled and engaged in our online learning platform. Must remain enrolled 9 weeks at a time.

Facial coverings are required for staff.



Face coverings are highly recommended for children, but masks will not be required for students to attend school.

If parents choose for their child to wear facial coverings, parents would be required to provide coverings for their child.

Masks are not recommended for students under third grade.

The school will follow color levels gauging COVID risk and student safety similar to the ones used by the State of Ohio to determine COVID risk.

Condition Green is the level with the least risk and all students will be asked to attend school.

Condition Yellow: There will be 50 percent attendance with students attending alternating days.

Condition Orange: Specific buildings closed due to outbreak. Online/remote learning in closed buildings only

Condition Red is the level with the most risk and students will be told to stay home and complete an online or remote curriculum.

District officials say they recognize this is a stressful situation for parents and students and that the situation could be altered by Governor DeWine, Belmont County Health Department or the federal government.

If you have any questions, please contact Bellaire Schools at 740-676-1826 or covid19restart@bellairesd.org