Bellaire VFW collects donations for troops overseas

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)- In celebration of Veterans Day today, the Bellaire VFW held a donative drive to collect items and money to send to troops fighting overseas.

The drive collected hygiene products, care packages and clothing items.

The Glessner Group Insurance Company in Wheeling stopped by to make a hefty financial donation at the VFW. They say it’s the least their business can do to help those serving our country.

“It’s something that we get together, and when you look in there, there might be a couple world war two veterans in there. The older guys, they’re good. We love to see them come in here and have a good time. I mean, it means a lot. That means a lot to us,” said Tom Cottello, the commander Bellaire VFW.

“We love to support the troops and support the community in any way that we can and when we saw that the VFW was putting together this donation drive, we really wanted to participate and let them know that we supported what they were doing here and really honoring them, especially today on Veterans Day,” said Mike Robinette, a Glessner Insurance Commerical insurance agent.

The Bellaire VFW hosts multiple donation drives throughout the year. Anyone who would like to make a future donation can visit the Bellaire VFW’s Facebook page.