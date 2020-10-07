Belmont Co. Commission recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Think about this for a moment…on average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

It’s the most common cancer among women.

Belmont County Commission is honoring those who are fighting, the survivors and those who have lost their lives. During Wednesday morning’s meeting, they read a proclamation for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which highlighted the importance of early detection and screenings.

Whereas, at this time there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, including women still being treated and those who have completed treatment. Whereas, we recognize breast cancer survivors battling the disease and their families, friends and coworkers who are a source of love, encouragement and support. J.P. Dutton, President, Belmont County Commission

The proclamation also highlighted other important statistics.

The average risk of a woman developing breast cancer is 13%.

It’s something that everybody’s seen through their own eyes how devastating it can be. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Since 1989, the breast cancer death rate declined by 40%. Those numbers are through 2017. The lesser numbers are due to improvements in treatment and early detection.

We have a lot of technology out there that can aid in the detection of breast cancer. Catching it early is very important. I’m very happy to say that my mother is a breast cancer survivor and I can’t stress enough just go get those checkups. Josh Meyer, Belmont County Commission

So, just how important is early detection?

64% of breast cancers are diagnosed before they spread to other parts of the body. When that happens, there is a 99% chance of survival.

Officials also pointed out that in rare cases, men can also get breast cancer.