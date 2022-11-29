BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — They say the flu is hitting earlier than ever.

And COVID is still around, although not in large numbers.

But the county is seeing a significant rise in RSV cases.

While we generally think of it as a childhood illness, RSV can hit people of any age, but the youngest and oldest patients tend to be hit the hardest.

“Middle age people who get it, it’s similar to the common cold,” said Rob Sproul, deputy health commissioner. “We work through it, our immune system takes care of it and we’re fine. But some of the older and younger people tend to have more problems with it. There’s wheezing involved, more adverse effects from it.”

Symptoms of RSV include runny nose, coughing, fever, decreased appetite, sneezing and wheezing.

In infants, there’s also irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulty.

Health officials say, unless symptoms are severe, it’s a good idea to call your doctor first and get his or her recommendation.

They warn that emergency rooms often have long wait times because so many people are sick.

They caution everyone to avoid sick people, wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and sanitize surfaces like tables, desks and door handles.