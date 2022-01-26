Belmont College and EORH partnering to fill the nursing shortage

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – With so few nurses at hospitals, sometimes it seems like there will never be enough to meet the number of patients.

But new ones are training all the time—and East Ohio Regional Hospital is ready to help them along.

Belmont College and EORH signed a Memorandum of Understanding just this afternoon.

It means the hospital will help with improvements to the school’s health science courses, and current hospital staff can continue their training at the college.

Both parties say everyone seeking medical care in Belmont County will see the benefit.

We can offer their students a chance to really go in and do hands-on training, and you know, that’s the best kind of training, right? So it’s a win-win for everybody, and I think it’s a win-win for our community. Bernie Albertini, EORH Administrator

This enables our students to have clinical experiences within their facilities. You can only learn so much in class and in lab, you really need those hands-on bedside experiences to fully develop as a professional nurse. Karolyn Fox, Director of Nursing, Belmont College

The courses affected by the deal include Radiology, Phlebotomy and Medical Assisting, along with nursing.