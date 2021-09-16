Belmont College receives grant for HVAC training program

Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement after the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced a new round of POWER (Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants:

“I am very pleased to support these economic investments across Eastern and Southeastern Ohio,” Bill Johnson said. “This funding will support projects designed to create jobs and spur economic activity by investing in broadband deployment, recreational opportunities, and workforce training. This is further proof that the work of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to bring much needed investment funding to our region is vital to economic opportunity here. I’m proud to continue supporting the ARC.”

Grants include Ohio’s 6th Congressional District

Washington Electric Cooperative: $1,500,000 for broadband development

Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia: $1,493,716 for investments in trail and gateway community assets

Switzerland of Ohio School District: $1,314,800 for workforce development

Belmont College: $445,158 for HVAC training program

Noble Local School District: $404,856 for workforce development focused on agribusiness

The project will expand Belmont College’s HVAC Training program in order to meet the needs for local HVAC technicians.

Belmont College will partner with Belmont County Drug Court and Youth Services Systems, Inc., in Wheeling, WV, to train participants and at-risk high school students.



Additionally, 20 students in the Mental Health Studies Program at Belmont College will receive real-world experience by providing work support for drug court participants on a weekly basis.

This program will also allow Belmont College to offer traditional HVAC offerings by having equipment and trained instructors to provide additional classes in air quality and building management. The expansion of this HVAC program is expected to train 50 students annually.

More information on the grants can be found here