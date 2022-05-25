ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio —

Belmont College will be hosting a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Truck Driving Academy Open House on Saturday, June 25th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at the College’s CDL Training Pad, located on Hammond Connector Road behind the Health Sciences Center, just before reaching Belmont’s Main Campus.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers actively hiring for both local and long-distance positions. The College Workforce team, as well as Belmont’s certified CDL instructors, will also be available to talk with prospective students and their families regarding the application process, requirements, and job placement. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the CDL training facilities, Belmont College trucks, as well as potential employer trucks.

The Truck Driving Academy program at Belmont, offers students a wide-ranging curriculum and training process to prepare them to pass the CDL exam. Daytime classes are available Monday through Friday. The five-week course consists of classroom and behind the wheel training in St. Clairsville.

“Our CDL program offers short-term training for a career pathway in transportation, which is a vital part of our local, regional and national economy,” said Melissa Rataiczak, Director of Workforce and Advancement. “Having the ability to train CDL students on-site in St. Clairsville, Ohio is a great opportunity for students to remain close to home during training. With registration for CDL classes now open, successful students will pass the CDL permit exam, receive classroom instruction, behind the wheel training, take the CDL driving exam with a Belmont College truck, and have job placement assistance.”

Representatives from Ohio Means Jobs will be in attendance to provide information on funding assistance, as will Belmont Savings Bank for those interested in a loan for training.

For more information about the CDL program, please call 740.699.3869 or visit belmontcollege.edu/cdl.