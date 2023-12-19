ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — A special Christmas celebration that brings separated families together was held on Tuesday in Belmont County.

The annual Christmas Celebration at the Belmont Correctional Institute brings smiles to kids’ faces but more importantly, allows them to celebrate with the ones they love and miss the most.

Each year the Belmont Correctional Institute hosts a huge Christmas party for families of inmates to come and celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

The event includes everything from board games to dog shows and of course a visit from The Grinch and the big man himself.

The Warden at BCI says the event showcases one of the institute’s biggest values.

”It’s so important that the families are reconnecting and have that ability to connect while they’re incarcerated so when they leave the facility, that family bond, that family connection can continue.” Warden David Gray – Belmont Correctional Institute

Another employee at BCI says Christmas isn’t the only holiday they look to connect inmates with their children but it is definitely their favorite.

”We do a couple of these throughout the year so that we can get as many families and many children involved as possible through several holidays throughout the year. So, Christmas is just the bigger one and it’s probably the one that means the most to the children.” David Taylor – Unit Management Chief, Belmont Correctional Institute

For many the annual Christmas Celebration is now a tradition and getting to participate in different activities with their families is something that two visitors cherish very much.

”Getting to see him and in the craft room making a bunch of crafts with him that I get to take home and have a memory of him.” Kaylee Saylor – Visitor, BCI Christmas Celebration

”For me, it’s to see her and her dad getting to do different crafts together here, because they enjoy doing it together.” Gerald Owsley – Visitor, BCI Christmas Celebration

Throughout all the preparation and activities that are planned, there is only one thing that the institute aims to achieve.

”The most important thing is fun. We want these kids to come in and have a really good time with their dads, having a good time here at the facility and learning to bond with their father.” Warden David Gray – Belmont Correctional Institute

After years of having to turn families away from the party, the institute has now made the Christmas Celebration a two-day event to ensure everyone gets to enjoy it.