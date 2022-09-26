ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday.

1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County

St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working on reconstruction of the scene.

Although the family lives in St. Clairsville, their three other children all attend Martins Ferry Schools.

Superintendent Jim Fogle told 7News that “in a crisis like this, we’ll be here to support them.”

The school-based therapist said counselors will be made available to help any students who are struggling with this tragedy.