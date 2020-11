ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO -- The City of St. Clairsville’s Street Department has begun its loose and bagged leaf pickup service.

Any loose leaves must be raked within 10 feet of the curb but not placed on the sidewalks or streets. An important reminder, please do not rake -- or use a leaf blower to push -- leaves into the street drains; this practice causes maintenance problems for the storm sewer system. Loose leaf pickup will continue until further notice.