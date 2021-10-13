Belmont County agency announces new medical partnership

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Today, the Belmont County Board of Commissioners and Senior Services of Belmont County announced a new partnership that will include expanded medical services and programs.

Services being discussed will focus on preventative care.



As part of the program nurse practitioners and other professional will provide the services at the various senior service location throughout the county.

So it’s all about community outreach. To be able to provide specialty service to focus on preventative care, and to be able to provide that to all of the Senior Services across all of the locations that Belmont County has. With all of the challenges over the last year and a half, we felt it was important to be able to work with a local well-known establishment and organization like Wheeling Hospital and we’re looking forward to the many opportunities and programs Dwayne Pielech, Senior Services

Services include lab work, educational services and vision testing and dental services.