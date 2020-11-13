Belmont County animal abuser gets year in prison

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A Belmont County woman has been sentenced to one year in prison by Judge Frank Fregiato.

Shania Wells got the maximum penalty for pleading to one felony abuse charge.

Judge Fregiato imposed four extra sanctions for Wells

Wells must get her GED within 8 months

Wells must spend the entire year in prison

Wells must be evaluated for what Judge Fregiato called “clear signs” of addiction or mental illness

Wells must never be around, own, or care for any animal, domestic or otherwise.

Judge Fregiato called Wells’ repeated convictions for animal cruelty “crimes against the entire community, not only against animals.”

Wells was originally facing 3 felonies on abuse of companion and 2 misdemeanor animal abuse charges but plead to the one felony charge and the others were drooped.

Wells will finish out her probation violation sentence in jail until 2021 then she can start her one-year prison sentence.