BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors.



Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally.



Nally said they are closing due to a lack of funding, grant writing and decreased funding from the county.



The rescue still has five dogs in its care. They are asking other animal organizations if they could take on the animals or have fosters to take care of them.



We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates .