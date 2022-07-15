Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-The Belmont County Animal Rescue League is trying to find homes for its furry friends before the rescue officially closes.

The rescue still has dogs in its care.

Officials are asking other animal organizations to either take care of the animals themselves or help find them a home.

Animal shelter officials confirmed yesterday they received a letter from BCARL”s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally says they are closing to a lack of funding, grant writing, and decreased funding from the county.

7NEWS has reached out to the rescue but haven’t heard back.

If you’d like to adopt one of their animals, go to PetFinder.com.