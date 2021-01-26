Belmont County Animal Shelter asks you to consider adopting a dog — or cat

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) For the first time ever, there’s a rescue dog living in the White House.

One of President Joe Biden’s two German Shepherds–“Major” –was rescued from a shelter in Delaware.

Adopting a shelter dog has become increasingly popular.

At the Belmont County Animal Shelter, they have an adoption board, with pictures from many of their former charges. They say rescue dogs seem to be grateful for their second chance, and they make amazing pets.

They’re not here by their own choosing. So it’s wonderful that people will go out and help save their lives. They’re good for stress levels. In these times cats and dogs are really good just to sit in your chair and pet ’em and watch TV. Get your blood pressure down! Lisa Williams, Belmont County Dog Warden

Wiliams says she has seen the adoption of a shelter pet work wonders for families with an autistic child, or for a person battling cancer.

There are many animals up for adoption at the Belmont County Shelter. And right now they have a special price of only 20 dollars to adopt a cat.