Belmont County Animal Shelter introduces pets at St. Clairsville food truck event

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–There are some fun things going on in St. Clairsville to kick off the weekend, and now Food Truck Friday has added a new feature–a chance to meet pets available for adoption from the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Each week, the shelter will bring a different dog or cat in need of a forever home. The pet will have an opportunity to visit with the public.

Friday’s four-legged visitors were Jemma the dog and Sylvester the cat. Shelter staff say Jemma is a seven-year-old pit mix who is healthy and negative for Lyme disease and heartworm, She is a good dog and is good with kids, cats and other dogs.

For the event, the St. Clairsville Chamber of Commerce organizes the food truck while the shelter brings the animals and offers some small items for sale.

The event will be held every Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call the Belmont County Animal Shelter at (740) 695-4708.