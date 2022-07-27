BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Animal Shelter has a new look, and now they’re ready to debut it.

A few months ago, students from West Liberty helped the shelter rebrand with a new logo. Now that they have a design, they’re selling it on t-shirts to raise some funds.

–> West Liberty students help Belmont County Animal Shelter find homes for its furry friends <–

Money from the shirts will help the animal shelter with vet bills for their animals.

Belmont County Dog Warden Lisa Duvall said everyone that has seen the new logo absolutely loves it.

On the front it has a small logo. On the back is our new county logo. The commissioners approved it, so this is what we’re doing with. It’s more animal oriented. Lisa Duvall, Belmont County Dog Warden

The shirts are $20 each. You can get them in sizes from Large to XXXL. They’re available in dark blue, baby blue and gray. The shelter is working on an online order form and getting some smaller sizes. When that’s set up, they’ll post it on their Facebook page.

For now, if you’d like one you can just stop in or call them at (740) 695-4708.