Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The organization Jordan’s Way is lending a helping hand to the Belmont County Animal Shelter, and many others across the nation, in a big way.

The shelter went live tonight over Facebook for a fundraiser. A group of volunteers took part in challenges, like pie throwing, to get people to donate. The donations are all to support the animals.

And the Belmont County Animal Shelter says the more support they get, the better.

“Oh my gosh. It means everything to me and the staff. We’re just trying to make people aware that shelters aren’t horrible places, but they are also not their home. They are a steppingstone to a home.” Lisa Duball, The Belmont County Animal Shelter

The Belmont County Animal Shelter is shooting to hit $20,000 through the fundraiser.

And although the Facebook live event is over, the shelter is still taking donations. Just call (740) 695-4708.