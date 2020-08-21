Belmont County Animal Shelter visits Ferguson’s House of Furniture

Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- Belmont County Animal Shelter joined Ferguson’s House of Furniture at the Ohio Valley Mall to find some dogs and cats their fuuur-ever home.

Customers were greeted at the door by Salty and Cody, two dogs up for adoption at the shelter.

Several kittens also waited patiently to introduce themselves to any visitors who made their way over to say hi.

The goal is, of course, to get these four legged friends adopted but to also raise some money for the shelter by donations, it also gives the pups and kittens a chance to socialize with everyone.

If you are interested in adopting, you can visit the Belmont County Animal Shelter’s website or give them a call at (740) 695-4708.

