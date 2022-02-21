The organization Jordan’s Way will raise money for the Belmont County Animal Shelter—and many others throughout the nation—from 6 to 10 p.m. March 2.

Jordan’s Way is run by Kris Rotondo, whose beloved dog Jordan came from a shelter and changed his life for the better.

Now Rotondo is on a mission to get people to notice shelter dogs and to donate to help them.

“We would love for people to watch the Facebook live, donate and see our shelter animals,” said Lisa Williams, Belmont County dog warden. “Share their pictures, videos and get some of these guys a home. Some of our guys have been here long term, and like Kris says, ‘Notice The Unnoticed.’ And we have a lot of unnoticed dogs here, especially pits and pit mixes.”

Rotondo is known for accepting challenges like push-up challenges, ice buckets over the head and pies in the face.

At the shelter, a crew of volunteers will be on hand participating throughout the evening.

Businesses log on and match what someone has donated.

Anyone can donate through Paypal, or by scanning the code on the flyers anywhere they are posted.

You can donate while it’s going on or up to a week later.

And cat lovers can rest assured, the donations help the cats too.