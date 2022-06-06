Two male suspects were arrested after a bank was robbed in Belmont County on Monday afternoon.

Officials say Premier Bank in St.Clairsville in Plaza West was robbed with no injuries.

After the suspects left the bank they lead police on a pursuit that ended in Guernsey County where they were arrested after they crashed their vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the Guernsey County Jail

The names of the suspects and how much was robbed from the bank have not been released at this time.

