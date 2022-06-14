BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Two men charged with robbing a Belmont County bank are now in federal custody in Michigan.

30-year-old Jeremy Roger martin from Bedford, Ohio and 32-year-old Deandre Cassius Thorington from Cleveland Heights, Ohio are charged with aggravated robbery. Police say they robbed the Premiere Bank in Plaza West in St. Clairsville.

Officials say the two men were picked up by federal authorities on Friday because they face federal bank robbery charges in Michigan.

Their cases in Belmont County were dismissed for the time being until they are charged for the federal crimes.

