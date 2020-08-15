Belmont County Board of Elections searching for poll-workers

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Belmont County Board of Elections needs a few good men and women to be poll workers.

It’s a job that happens only one day a year.

And it actually pays several hundred dollars.

They would work at a polling location in the November 3rd general election, and perhaps other elections in the future.

There’s a three hour class that you will have to come to prior to the election. Those will be in September. We’ll get you scheduled. We’ll explain the compensation. But we always do need poll-workers. People get sick. Some people are hesitant to work. But we will need poll-workers. Kelly McCabe, Belmont County Election Director

They say you will need to be a resident of Belmont County, and a registered voter.

To find out more, you can call the election board office at (740) 526-0188.