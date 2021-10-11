Belmont County breast cancer survivor says seeking out what is comforting is vital to healing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Wendy Anderson of Brookside says her procedure and treatments began in the height of the COVID pandemic, when no one was allowed to enter the hospital except the patient.



She felt alone and scared, and found herself imagining the worst.



But her latest checkup showed she’s cancer free, although she will continue with preventive medication for five years.



Anderson, executive director of the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce, says God, family, friends and “things of comfort” got her through it.



She recalls that friends would leave gifts and snacks on her porch.



One gift, a shawl, reminded her of her friends every time she wrapped herself in it.



She was surprised that her former favorite comforts—chocolate and wine—didn’t taste good anymore.



But she happened to try out a massage chair at a furniture store she was visiting for the chamber, and it felt wonderful.



She said the $6,000 price tag was daunting, so she took her husband to the store, showed it to him, and explained that it eased the aches in all her joints and surrounding tissue that were a result of her treatments.



She said he tried it out and didn’t like it for himself, but immediately got it for her.



Now the chair is in her “zen room,” where she can enjoy its comforting massage several times a day.



Her home is also recently remodeled, and it reflects her taste and love of family.



“It’s the comforts that got me through this,” she said. “Do what the doctor tells you, but also don’t forget self care. Seek out what makes you feel better. That’s so important.”