Belmont County CAC receives part of a $50 million grant

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Help is on its way to Ohioans affected by COVID-19.



The Belmont County C-A-C is one of 47 Community Action Agencies that received a portion of an Ohio grant.



The 50-million-dollar grant is from the Coronavirus Relief Fund

Belmont County residents who are behind on rent, mortgage, water and sewer utility bills may be able to receive assistance.



These bills can begin as far back as April first of this year and funding will go through the end of 2020

“There’s no cap on how much assistance we can provide to each household. So, if a family is behind on rent for three months, we can actually pay for three months. And, the best part about this is that if we don’t feel like their circumstance is likely to change, we can actually prepay for November and December. I don’t want people to be dissuaded and so go this isn’t me. I didn’t lose my job so I’m not affected by COVID-19 financially. Please call us, we can help determine eligibility. “ Alaire Mancz – Belmost County CAC

Ohio households with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible for the assistance.