The St. Clairsville Ohio Kennel Club is making a donation to the St. Clairsville Police Department’s canine unit on March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

The donations will be shared with canine officers throughout all of Belmont County and include a professional dryer, combs, brushes, and shampoo to help the canine officer keep their dog looking its best and keeping their coat healthy.

SCOKC will also be setting up an entire dog washing station in the PD garage that will be available to all K9s in Belmont County.

To raise money for these donations the St. Clairsville Ohio Kennel Club puts on two all-breed dog shows per year, joining with the Fort Steuben Kennel Association to hold these shows at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

SCOKC offers classes for conformation, obedience, rally, barn hunt, and other performances events on the 3rd Wednesday of each month in the Community Room of the Ohio Valley Mall. All are welcome to join.