BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — This summer has been a scorcher worldwide. Right now, one-third of the United States is under a heat alert.

Here in the Ohio Valley, it’s just plain hot, not dangerously searing. But the elderly and chronically ill are urged to follow some important tips.



Jamie Betts, Director of Belmont County CARES, recommends keeping chilled bottled water on hand at all times, and using air conditioning if you have it.

“If you do not have air conditioning available, making sure to use fans, keeping sunlight out of the home with curtains or blinds. In the nighttime you can open the windows to allow cool air in. If you need to go to a cooling center, make sure that you take all of your personal belongings, your medications, charging cables for your devices. Jamie Betts

Director, Belmont County CARES

He says the Belmont County EMA has a list of the 20 cooling centers in the county. Contact them at (740) 695-5984 for your local cooling center. Their after hours emergency number is (740) 699-0425.



They can get you in contact with the centers near you. If you have pets, find out if that cooling center accepts them.



Again, at home, he says do not hesitate to use air conditioning for the sake of keeping down utility costs. Jamie Betts says there are programs that can help you with that.

Belmont County CARES operates out of the Cumberland Trail Fire Department. It can help with many issues including health assistance, medications, transportation, dental or medical care and preventing falls in the home.

Director Jamie Betts can be reached at jbetts@cumberlandtrailfire.com



You can also call Belmont County CARES at (740) 827-0004 for more details.