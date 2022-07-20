BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Feline fans descended on the Shepard Farm Barn and Event Center tonight to support the Belmont County Cat Stray Shun.



They’re an organization that works hand in hand with the Belmont County Animal Shelter to provide cats and kittens with proper medical care, particularly spaying and neutering, in an effort to find each cat a forever home. Business owners from across the area donated gift cards, gift baskets, pet beds, and even kitty condos to help raise money.



Not only do they help individual cats, they also have a program for people taking care of large numbers.

“T-N-R, that means trap, neuter, release. And a lot of people that are willing to feed a colony but they can’t afford to spay them, so, I don’t personally go out trapping, but they if trap them and get their doctors appointment we have a low cost spay-neuter for them.” CANDACE FLEAGANE, Director and Owner of Belmont Co. Cat Stray Shun

The night was catered by the Woodfired Pizza Company.



Fleagane tells us that right now they’re housing 40 cats and kittens at the shelter. If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit the Belmont County Animal Shelter.



And for more on Cat Stray Shun, you can call them at 740-338-9339.