Belmont County CCAP marks 25 years of service

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) A program dedicated to serving the children of Belmont County is celebrating a major milestone.
The Concentration Conduct Adjustment Program also known as CCAP is now in its twenty-fifth year.
It’s an intensive hands-on probation program for juveniles that offers an alternative to in-school suspensions.
The program began back in 1995 under the direction of Common Pleas Court Juvenile Judge John Malik.
Since then the program has served over one thousand Belmont County juveniles.
