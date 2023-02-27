BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — As residents of East Palestine continue to voice environmental, health and safety concerns, Bellaire Christian Church is giving back.

Starting Monday, Bellaire Christian Church is collecting bottled water, paper towels and Dawn dish soap with help from the Belmont County Salvation Army.

The dish soap will be used to wash animals that were affected by sediment.

All donations will be taken to lieutenants in Salem, who have remained on site since the train derailment.

The Belmont County Salvation Army will be accepting donations until March 12th.

If you wish to donate any items, you can bring them to the Salvation Army’s headquarters at 315 37th Street in Bellaire.

To donate funds, you can write a check to the Salvation Army.

You can just put East Palestine in the memo line.