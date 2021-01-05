Belmont County Citizens who want vaccine are urged to be patient

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Health Department officials say they’re pleased to see that so many county residents want the COVID 19 vaccination.
But they say the demand right now is far greater than the supply of vaccines they have received.
They urge residents to be patient, and they assure them they can be vaccinated when additional supplies arrive.
