BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

60 million people in America are taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month.

Wednesday, the Belmont County Commission encouraged citizens to wear purple, representing dementia-related diseases, which are the sixth leading cause of death in the nation.



They welcomed a hospice professional, who revealed an upcoming event to raise awareness–and funding– to help end brain diseases.

“Our walk will be held Sunday September 24th at Wheeling Park. Registration is at one o’clock with the walk starting at two o’clock. If you are interested in signing up, you can sign up individually or you can also sign up a team. It is a very quick walk around Wheeling Park. But a very meaningful walk around Wheeling Park.” Amy Elliott, Hospice Liaison, Amedisys Hospice

All funds raised will go to the Alzheimers Association, striving to find a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia.