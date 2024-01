BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)-

The Belmont County Commission held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday morning.



The new president of the commission is Jerry Echemann.



One priority this year will be the construction of a new building at the site of the former county home which has recently been demolished.



The new structure will be home to the Belmont County Health Department, the Belmont County Records Center and the county coroner’s office.