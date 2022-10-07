PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket of a bucket truck on the highway, resulting in the worker being thrown from the bucket and down onto the trail below according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident happened in the outbound lanes just past the Oakland exit, said authorities.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was cooperative, say authorities. The incident is under investigation and it is unclear if any charges will be filed. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration has also opened an investigation.

