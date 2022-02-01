Belmont County couple threatened to expose a secret affair with former Salsa Joe’s owner; Asst. Prosecutor says

New information from the Belmont County extortion case has been brought to light.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Chris Gagin, text messages, Anthony DiBacco’s handwritten ledger, and interviews with DiBacco and Miana Smith shows that the Belmont County couple threatened to expose a secret affair between Smith and Thomas Strussion, who is the former owner of Salsa Joe’s, as a means to secure payments of approximately $25k from Strussion.

After investigation, neither Smith nor DiBacco is considered suspects in the murder of Strussion and his wife says Gagin.

Miana Smith pled guilty to one count of Extortion (of Thomas Strussion) on Friday, Jan. 28th. Judge John Vavra accepted her plea and set her sentencing for Feb. 7th. @ 11 am.

Extortion is a felony of the 3rd degree under Ohio law and carries a possible prison term of up to 36 months and a $10k fine.

Her co-defendant (and former fiancé), Anthony DiBacco, entered a guilty plea late last year and was sentenced to 36 months in prison but with an opportunity for earlier judicial release.

The investigation remains open and ongoing to the murder of Strussion and his wife.