Belmont County COVID 19 cases reach 500 mark

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)Belmont County’s COVID 19 case numbers have risen almost daily for about 2 months.

The county officially sits at 501 COVID-19 cases

But they emphasize that 466 have recovered, while about 7 are still hospitalized.

They say 22 have died.

Many of the deaths are from the Belmont Correctional Institution and various nursing homes in the county.