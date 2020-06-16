Belmont County COVID 19 cases reach 500 mark

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)Belmont County’s COVID 19 case numbers have risen almost daily for about 2 months.
The county officially sits at 501 COVID-19 cases
But they emphasize that 466 have recovered, while about 7 are still hospitalized.
They say 22 have died.
Many of the deaths are from the Belmont Correctional Institution and various nursing homes in the county.
